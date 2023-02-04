PM Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Week, Launch E20 Fuel in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch E20, a blend of 20 per cent ethanol with petrol, and inaugurate the India Energy Week aimed at showcasing the country’s “rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse" during his one-day visit to Karnataka on Monday.

He will also be involved in several other events, including Green Mobility Rally that he will flag off to create public awareness for green fuels and inauguration of an HAL helicopter factory in Tumakuru to boost the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ programme in the defence sector, a statement said .

Modi will lay the foundation stones for the Tumakuru Industrial Township and two Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Tumakuru. Karnataka is headed for the assembly polls likely in April-May.

The prime minister will launch uniforms under the “Unbottled" initiative of Indian Oil and each uniform will support recycling of around 28 used PET (recyclable plastic) bottles. He will also unveil the twin-cooktop model of the PSU’s indoor solar cooking system, a “revolutionary" cooking solution that works on both solar and auxiliary energy sources simultaneously, the statement said.

Guided by Modi’s vision to phase out single-use plastic, Indian Oil has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made from recycled polyester (rPET) and cotton, it said.

Each set of uniform will support recycling of around 28 used PET bottles and Indian Oil is taking this initiative further through “Unbottled", a brand for sustainable garments, launched for merchandise made from recycled polyester, the statement said.

Under this brand, the company targets to meet the requirement of uniforms for the customer attendants of other oil marketing companies, non-combat uniforms for the army, uniforms and dresses for institutions and sales to retail customers, it said. Noting that the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 will be held in Bengaluru from February 6-8, the statement said it will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents.

It will see the presence of more than 30 ministers from across the world. Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather for various discussions, with Modi also scheduled to participate in a a roundtable interaction with global oil and gas CEOs. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.

The statement said the ethanol blending programme has been a key focus area of the government to achieve self-reliance in the field of energy.

Due to the sustained efforts of the government, ethanol production capacity has seen a six times increase since 2013-14 and ethanol blending and biofuels programmes have not only augmented India’s energy security but also resulted in a host of other benefits, including reduction of 318 lakh metric tonnes of CO2 emissions and foreign exchange savings of around Rs 54,000 crore, it said.

As a result, there has been payment of around Rs 81,800 crore towards ethanol supplies during 2014 to 2022 and transfer of more than Rs 49,000 crore to farmers, it added.

The government aims to achieve a complete 20 per cent blending of ethanol by 2025, and oil marketing companies are setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants that will facilitate the progress.

The Green Mobility Rally will witness participation of vehicles running on green energy sources and will help create public awareness for the green fuels.

Read all the Latest India News here