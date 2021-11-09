PM Modi to Inaugurate India's 1st World-Class Railway Station in Habibganj on Nov 15

The Indian Railways have thrown a tight security cover at the Habibganj railway station in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15. It’s India’s first world-class station.

According to a senior Indian Railways officer, security at the Habibganj railway station has been beefed up and several changes have been made for entry and exit of passengers between November 11 and 15 due to the visit of the Indian Prime Minister.

The Indian Railways officer did not reveal the number of security personnel deployed at the railway station campus but said, “Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in adequate numbers have been placed in strategic positions.”

The Indian Railways officer further added that parking of vehicles, including two and four-wheelers, has been closed at the parking near platform number one of the railway station between November 11 and 15.

“Pick and drop facility will be closed between November 13 and 15 due to security concerns,” added the officer.

According to the Indian Railway officer, friends and family members visiting the Habibganj railway station to pick or drop their wards or friends can park their vehicles at the parking space near the entry and exit gate on platform number five.

The state-of-the-art railway station has been revamped in the Public-private partnership (PPP) mode at the cost of Rs 450 crore. The Habibganj railway station is the first to have been prepared under private and public sector partnerships in the country.

Habibganj railway station has been developed on the model of Germany’s Heidelberg railway station. The railway station has giant entertainment screens, while close to 700 passengers can wait for their trains at the premises. Ticket counters of the station have also been modernised and food courts have been set up. The station also has air-conditioned waiting rooms, retiring rooms, dormitories and a VIP lounge have been added as well.

The security of the passengers and railway staff will be tracked by 159 CCTV cameras installed in the railway station campus.

