PM Modi to Inaugurate Jallianwala Bagh Smarak Via Video Conference Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate the renovated Jallianwala Bagh Smarak displaying “the horrific massacre of April 1919" in Amritsar via video conference.

Join me as we inaugurate the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak today at 6:25 PM. I also invite you to watch the sound and light show. It would display the horrific massacre of April 1919 and instil a spirit of gratitude and reverence towards the martyrs. pic.twitter.com/p2BDHUbXAJ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2021

He will also inaugurate museum galleries developed at the Smarak in Amritsar, according to an official press release. The event will also showcase the multiple development initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the complex.

Four museum galleries have been created. The galleries showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period via a fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations.

Several restoration works have been undertaken. “Elaborate heritage restoration works have been carried out in sync with the local architectural style of Punjab," it said. The ‘Shaheedi’ well has been repaired and restored with a redefined super structure. At the heart of the Bagh, the flame monument, has been repaired and restored, water body rejuvenated as a lily pond, and the pathways made broader for better navigability.

Union Minister of Culture, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministers of State for Culture, Governor and Chief Minister of Punjab; Chief Ministers of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh; all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab, members of Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust, among others, will be present on the occasion, it added.

