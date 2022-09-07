PM Modi to Inaugurate Kartavya Path on Thursday, Along With Netaji Statue | Details of Full Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. Elaborate arrangements have been made in order to facilitate the attendees of the mega event and traffic restrictions will be put in place in the parts of central Delhi as the avenue will be open to the masses.

According to the government, it symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment.

On September 8 at 7 pm, PM Modi will arrive at the venue to unveil Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s statute and will pay respect. Then at 7:13 pm, he will walk to the India Gate and around the fountain to the stepped plaza.

At 7:17 pm, the Prime Minister will watch a performance with NDMC children at the stepped garden and then will walk to the lawns through the Canal bridge at around 7:22 pm. He will also interact with the ‘Shramjeevis’ at 7:25 pm.

At 7:30 pm, he will inaugurate the exhibition of ‘before and after of Kartavya Path’. After this, the PM will arrive on stage. Welcome remarks by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri are scheduled for 7:45 pm.

Subhmangal Gaan, a song of 1947 about Bharat Mata, will also be played at 7:50 pm. Nearly five minutes later, time lapse audio visual of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be played. At 8 pm, there will be a launch of audio visual – ‘Kartavya Path – Before & After’.

At around 8:05 pm, PM Modi will address the gathering and then will depart.

About Kartavya Path

Considered to be the most popular public space in the city, the redeveloped stretch has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square meters with greenery all around, more than 133 light poles along the Kartavya Path (earlier known as Rajpath), 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages, and stepped gardens.

This is the first project that has been completed under the Modi government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

According to an official document, there are more than 900 light poles, including those in the gardens and along the Kartavya Path between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate, a move aimed at making Central Vista more pedestrian-friendly round the clock. Eight amenity blocks have been built while four pedestrian underpasses have been constructed in the entire stretch that has 422 red granite benches.

Along the Kartavya Path, new red granite walkways spreading 1,10,457 square meters have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier. As many as 987 concrete bollards have been installed on the Kartavya Path. A total of 1,490 modern-look manholes have replaced the earlier ones.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation’s power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Kartavya Path, a new prime minister’s residence and office, and a new vice-president’s enclave.

TRAFFIC DIVERSION

Delhi Police said general traffic will be diverted from the specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm.

According to the traffic advisory, commuters using two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid roads such as W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg.

The inauguration of Central Vista under #AmritMahotsav on Sept 08, 2022 shall witness huge participation particularly by children who would enjoy and witness the grand event.#DelhiTrafficPolice has made special arrangements for the convenience of public.#DelhiTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/P1H7zvXh8Y — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 6, 2022

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and other public transport authorities are also requested to plan the movement of their fleet vehicles in advance and avoid the above-mentioned roads for the convenience of the general public.

In view of a large number of expected footfall, people are advised to avoid using their private vehicles and cabs to travel to Central Vista. Instead, they should use public transport or avail ‘Park & Ride’ facility, the traffic police advisory added.

(with inputs from PTI)

