PM Modi to Inaugurate Much-Awaited Kartarpur Corridor on November 8

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had invited President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi to attend the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, including the historic opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 7:14 PM IST
PM Modi to Inaugurate Much-Awaited Kartarpur Corridor on November 8
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor to Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on November 8, Union Minister Harsimrat Badal said.

Modi will inaugurate the integrated check post on the Indian side, she said.

"With the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, Sikh Panth's ardaas for 'khule darshan deedar' of Sri Kartarpur Sahib to finally become reality! On November 8th, history will be created with PM Narendra Modi ji inaugurating the Kartarpur corridor (ICP)," Badal tweeted.

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had invited President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi to attend the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, including the historic opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi River, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. In a major initiative last November, both India and Pakistan had agreed to set up the Kartarpur corridor.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.



