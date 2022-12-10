PM Modi To Inaugurate Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway Phase 1 Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday, December 11, as per an official statement. The Prime Minister will visit Nagpur on Sunday where he will inaugurate the first phase of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, the statement said.

Phase-I of Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project will cover a distance of 520 km and connect Nagpur and Shirdi.

The 701 km expressway, being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore, is one of India’s longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra’s ten districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik.

The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in development of about 24 districts of the state including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra.

Espousing Prime Minister’s vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti, the Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and tourist locations like Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, etc. It will be a game-changer in providing a major boost to economic development in Maharashtra, the statement said.

The PM will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express (between Nagpur and Bilaspur) and launch phase-I of the Nagpur Metro.

He will also dedicate to the nation an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) located in the city’s MIHAN area.

Around 4,000 police personnel from different units will reportedly be on security duty in Nagpur during the PM’s visit on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here