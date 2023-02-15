PM Modi to Inaugurate National Tribal Festival 'Aadi Mahotsav' on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Aadi Mahotsav’, a mega national tribal festival, on Thursday here as part of the efforts to showcase the tribal culture on a large scale.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) noted that Modi has been at the forefront of taking steps for the welfare of the tribal population while also according due respect to their contribution in the country’s growth and development.

The Aadi Mahotsav, which celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art, is an annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

This year, it is being organised from February 16 to 27 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, a statement said.

It will showcase the rich and diverse heritage of tribes from across the country in over 200 stalls at the venue.

Around 1,000 tribal artisans will participate in the exercise. Since 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, a special focus will be on showcasing “Shree Anna", a recent government nomenclature for millets grown by tribals along with usual attractions like handicrafts, handloom, pottery and jewellery, the statement added.

