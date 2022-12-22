CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi to Inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi-Dharwad on Jan 12: Karnataka CM
1-MIN READ

PM Modi to Inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi-Dharwad on Jan 12: Karnataka CM

PTI

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 09:30 IST

Karnataka, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: YouTube/NarendraModi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad on January 12, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

The youth festival will mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Around 7,500 representatives from all states will participate in the youth festival, Bommai said in an official statement.

The chief minister on Wednesday held a meeting with officials for the event’s smooth conduct.

Instructions have been issued to make available proper boarding and lodging facilities for the delegates and to prepare the platforms, the statement said.

“We are thankful to PM Modi and Union Youth Empowerment Minister Anurag Thakur for giving an opportunity to Karnataka to host this youth festival," the statement quoted Bommai as saying. PTI GMS SZM

.

first published:December 22, 2022, 09:30 IST
last updated:December 22, 2022, 09:30 IST
