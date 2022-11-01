PM Modi to Inaugurate Over 3,000 EWS Flats in Delhi on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 3,024 newly constructed Economically Weaker Section flats in Delhi as part of an in-situ slum rehabilitation project on Wednesday evening, his office has said.

During the programme at Vigyan Bhawan here, the slum dwellers at Bhoomihin camp will also be handed over keys to the flats, thereby giving them the ownership and a sense of security, a PMO statement said.

The in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in line with the prime minister’s vision to provide housing for all, it said.

“The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with proper amenities and facilities,” the statement added.

The 3,024 flats under Phase I have been constructed at a cost of about Rs 345 crore and are equipped with amenities such as vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles and Udaipur green marble counter in kitchen.

Public amenities like community parks, electric sub-stations, sewage treatment plant, dual water pipelines, lifts and underground reservoir for hygienic water supply have also been provided, it said.

The DDA has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony. Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, rehabilitation of three slum clusters — Bhoomiheen, Navjeevan and Jawahar camps — are being taken up in a phased manner.

The slum at Bhoomiheen camp will be vacated by rehabilitating eligible households living there to the newly constructed EWS flats. In phase II, the vacated site will be utilised for rehabilitation of Navjeevan and Jawahar camps, the statement said.

