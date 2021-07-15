CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi to Inaugurate Robot Café in Ahmedabad; Cafe To Be Run By Robot Chefs, Waiters

A new robot cafe is set to open in Ahmedabad. (Image: AFP Relaxnews/ Francesco Tonelli) Image for representation.

Prime Minister Modi to open a robot cafe in Science City in Ahmedabad, where robot chefs will prepare dishes and robot waiters will serve the dishes.

Don’t be surprised if a robot comes to serve the cafe with a samosa, tea or coffee. A robot cafe has been set up in Science City in Ahmedabad where robot chefs will prepare various dishes and robot waiters will serve the dishes as per the orders given to the visitors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate this unique robot café tomorrow.

The robotics gallery, constructed by Vadodara-based Cube Construction Engineering Limited, will see the firm maintain the gallery for the next five years and construction, operation and maintenance, costing Rs 127 crore.

The three-storey unit with a self-driving car track on its perimeter has a ground-floor cafeteria manned by robot servers and the food is also prepared by robots.

Also on the ground floor are interactive exhibits, where one can sit down for a picture which will then be 3-D printed or sketched, both being paid services. The ground floor courtyard sees some of the more pop-culture robots of Transformer, Wall-E and the humanoid robot Asimo.

first published:July 15, 2021, 21:37 IST