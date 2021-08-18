PM Modi to Inaugurate Rs 80 crore Worth Projects in Somnath on August 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multiple projects related to the Somnath temple in Gujarat via video conference on August 20. Home Minister Amit Shah, Culture Minister Kishan Reddy, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Bhai Patel will also attend the function.

PM Modi will dedicate projects worth Rs 80 crore for his home state during the inauguration on Friday.

The projects which are to be inaugurated include the Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre, and the reconstructed precinct of old Somnath. During the event, laying the foundation stone of Sree Parvathi Temple will also be done.

While the Somnath Promenade has been developed under PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) Scheme at a total cost of over ₹47 crore. The Somnath Exhibition Centre, developed in the premises of ‘Tourist Facilitation Centre’, displays the exhibits from the dismantled parts of the old Somnath temple and its sculptures having Nagar style temple architecture of old Somnath.

The reconstructed temple which has been completed by Shri Somnath Trust is built for Rs 3.5 crore. The proposed temple of Mata Parvathi is expected to be constructed for Rs 30 crore. The Parvathi Temple will include the construction of the temple in Sompura Shekhar style with the development of the Garba Griha and Nritya Mandal.

It was in January this year that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was named as the Chairman of the Somnath Trust. He was given this post after the demise of BJP leader Keshubhai Patel. The other trustees are Home Minister Amit Shah and former MP from Gujarat LK Advani.

Apart from former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who was the chairman of the trust for 26 years, Modi is the only Prime Minister who has become the chairman of the Somnath Temple Trust.

“If there was no Sardar Patel, the temple in Somnath would never have been possible. Today some people are remembering Somnath, I have to ask them: Have you forgotten your history? Your family members, our first Prime Minister was not happy with the idea of a temple being built there,” Modi said, addressing an election rally in Prachi in November 2017, while campaigning for BJP during the Gujarat elections and after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the temple.

It was in March 2017, that PM Modi visited Somnath temple for the first time since becoming the Prime Minister in 2014.

