PM Modi to Inaugurate Rs 9,802 Crore Saryu Canal Project in Balrampur on December 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be once again in Uttar Pradesh on December 11 to inaugurate the Saryu Canal project worth Rs 9,802 crore in the Balrampur district. This project is said to benefit irrigation in the nine districts of the Purvanchal region in Uttar Pradesh, including Balrampur, Shravasti, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar and Kushinagar.

The Saryu canal project was started 50 years ago in 1971 when the total cost of this project was estimated at Rs 78 crore. But this project could not be completed for 50 years. After becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi took the initiative to complete 99 unfinished projects of the country. In this sequence, this biggest canal project of Uttar Pradesh was completed with various efforts. Rs 9,802 crore were spent to complete this project.

The Saryu Canal project will provide irrigation facilities to 14.5 lakh hectares of land and will directly benefit 25 lakh farmers from this scheme.

An important aspect of the project is that five rivers will be connected with this project. These include Ghaghra, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohin rivers. The total length of the project is 318 km, out of which 6,600 km of canals have been made. With this project, the Prime Minister’s dream project ‘Har Khet Ko Pani’ will be fulfilled.

The launch programme will be organised in Hasuadol village under Sadar block of Balrampur district. UP Jal Shakti Minister Dr Mahendra Singh, who reached Balrampur to inspect the venue and prepare the programme outline, said that on December 11, two lakh people are expected to attend the event. He said that a live telecast of the function would be done by installing LEDs at the block headquarters of all the districts that benefited from this project.

Dr Mahendra Singh said, “Balrampur has been the workplace of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, so PM Modi is going to give this big gift to Uttar Pradesh from his place of work.”

