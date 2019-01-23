LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
PM Modi to Inaugurate Subhash Chandra Bose Museum at Red Fort Today

The museum on Bose and the Indian National Army showcases various artefacts related to Subhash Chandra Bose and INA.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2019, 12:03 AM IST
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Subhash Chandra Bose museum at Red Fort on Wednesday to mark the leader's 122nd birth anniversary.

Modi will also visit the Yaad-e-Jallian Museum, (museum on the Jallianwala Bagh and World War I) and the Museum on 1857- India's first war of Independence and Drishyakala-Museum on Indian Art at the same venue, a statement from his office said.

The museum on Bose and the Indian National Army showcases various artefacts related to Subhash Chandra Bose and INA. The artefacts include wooden chair and sword used by the leader, medals, badges, uniforms and other artefacts related to the INA.

The Yaad-e-Jallian Museum provides an authentic account of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that happened on April 13, 1919. The museum will also showcase the heroism, valour and sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the World War-I.

The Museum on 1857-India's first war of Independence portrays the historical narrative of 1857 war of independence, showcasing the valour and sacrifices made by Indians during the period.

The Drishyakala- Exhibition on Indian Art showcases art works from 16th century till India's independence.

