PM Modi to Inaugurate the Western Peripheral Expressway in Gurugram Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Western Peripheral Expressway on Monday in Haryana’s Gurugram district, a project, which was expected to be completed in 2009, took 15 years to complete.The Delhi Western Peripheral Expressway project was proposed back in 2003 with an initial total cost of Rs 1,915 crore. The project was awarded to KMP Expressways Ltd., a special purpose vehicle of DS Constructions, Madhucon Projects and Apollo Enterprises in 2005.After missing multiple deadlines, in June 2012, during a multi-party meeting between the Haryana government, Delhi government and the developer, a new deadline of May 2013 was decided.But due to a delay in construction, the HSIIDC decided to penalise the company in April 2012 following which the matter went to the courts. Eventually, the project was stalled.Later, the lenders led by IDBI bank served the concessionaire KMP Expressways with a substitution notice for its continued defaults in the performance of its financial and other obligations. As a result of this, the then Congress government in Haryana decided to terminate the contract and pay the KMP Expressways and the lenders a lump sum amount of Rs 1,300 crore as a termination payment.However, the project was revived in 2014 and it was also decided that the expressway will be upgraded to six-lanes and for the first time, on April 5 2016, the 53-km stretch between Manesar and Palwal was opened for public use.With a design speed of 120 kmph for light vehicles and 100 kmph for heavy ones, the Western Peripheral Expressway is finally opening on Monday, November 19.