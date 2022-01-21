CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss15#PKL
Home » News » India » PM to Install Netaji's Grand Statue in India Gate on Freedom Fighter's Birth Anniversary on Jan 23
2-MIN READ

PM to Install Netaji's Grand Statue in India Gate on Freedom Fighter's Birth Anniversary on Jan 23

The image was tweeted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

The image was tweeted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

The prime minister said, "This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him."

News Desk

On the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will install a grand statue of the iconic freedom fighter at India Gate as a symbol of India's indebtedness to him.

The announcement was made by PM Modi on Friday as he tweeted, “Till the statue, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place, he said, adding that he will unveil the hologram statue on January 23, the 125th birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder.

The prime minister tweeted, "At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him."

RELATED NEWS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, tweeted on the same with some exquisite photographs.

"Netaji is an epitome of India’s true strength & resolve. Congress has left no stone unturned to forget the immortal contributions of India’s brave son," he said.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:January 21, 2022, 14:00 IST