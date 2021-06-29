PM Modi to Interact With Beneficiaries of ‘Digital India’ on July 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of ‘Digital India’ on July 1 at 11 am through video conferencing. The program is being organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on the occasion of ‘Digital India’ completing six years since its launch by Modi on same date in year 2015.

‘Digital India’ has been one of the biggest success stories of New India — enabling services, bringing Government closer to citizens, promoting citizen engagement and empowering people, said a Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) statement.

Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad will also be present on the occasion.

