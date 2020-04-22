PM Modi to Interact with CMs of All States via Video Conference on April 27

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of all states via video-conference on April 27.

Modi has earlier already participated in two such conferences to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the steps being taken to arrest the spread of the virus.

In the last interaction on April 11, several chief ministers had recommended extension of the 21-day lockdown by two weeks, which was slated to end on April 14 earlier.

On April 14, Modi announced that the lockdown is being extended till May 3.

Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, Modi had interacted with the chief ministers on March 20 to discuss ways and means to check the spread of coronavirus.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365