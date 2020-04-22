Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi to Interact with CMs of All States via Video Conference on April 27

Modi has earlier already participated in two such conferences to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the steps being taken to arrest the spread of the virus.

News18.com

April 22, 2020, 7:25 PM IST
PM Modi to Interact with CMs of All States via Video Conference on April 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a protective mask chairs a virtual meeting with chief ministers on Covid-19 lockdown on April 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of all states via video-conference on April 27.

Modi has earlier already participated in two such conferences to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the steps being taken to arrest the spread of the virus.

In the last interaction on April 11, several chief ministers had recommended extension of the 21-day lockdown by two weeks, which was slated to end on April 14 earlier.

On April 14, Modi announced that the lockdown is being extended till May 3.

Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, Modi had interacted with the chief ministers on March 20 to discuss ways and means to check the spread of coronavirus.

