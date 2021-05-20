india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»PM Modi to Interact With Doctors, Other Frontline Health Workers of Varanasi on Friday
1-MIN READ

PM Modi to Interact With Doctors, Other Frontline Health Workers of Varanasi on Friday

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi will also discuss the ongoing efforts for tackling the second wave of Covid-19 in Varanasi and preparations for the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday interact with doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline health workers of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing at 11am to review the work related to Covid-19 situation.

He will review the working of various Covid-19 hospitals in Varanasi including Pandit Rajan Mishra Covid hospital, which was recently started through the joint efforts of the DRDO and the Indian Army. The Prime Minister will also review the working of non-Covid hospitals in the district, according to an official statement by the PMO.

Prime Minister Modi will also discuss the ongoing efforts for tackling the second wave of Covid-19 in Varanasi and preparations for the future.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state has come down by over 62 per cent since its peak on April 30. In the past 24 hours, the state has reported 238 fresh deaths, which took the toll to 18,590, while 6,725 new coronavirus cases pushed the tally to 16,51,532.

RELATED NEWS

Varanasi has reported 381 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 20, 2021, 21:12 IST