PM Modi to Interact With People in Varanasi on Coronavirus through Video Conferencing
The prime minister has been interacting with various stakeholders on ways to deal with the virus outbreak.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the people of his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Wednesday in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
"I will interact with the people of my constituency of Varanasi on the situation arising out of coronavirus. You can join this conversation through video conferencing at 5 pm on March 25. If you have any suggestion or question, can share it by going to the comment section of the NaMo app," he tweeted.
He has also been pitching for social distancing, urging people to stay at home whenever possible.
