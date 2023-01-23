CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » PM Modi to Interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardees on Jan 24
PM Modi to Interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardees on Jan 24

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 17:41 IST

New Delhi, India

The Prime Minister will meet the children at 4 pm on Tuesday at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. (File photo/PTI)

This year, 11 children from across the country, under different categories, have been selected for PMRBP. The awardees include six boys and five girls, belonging to eleven states and union territories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on January 24 at 4 pm at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday will confer the PMRBP-2023 to these children.

The Government of India has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children for their exceptional achievement in six categories: Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art and Culture, and Bravery.

Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, and a certificate.

This year, 11 children from across the country, under different categories, have been selected for PMRBP-2023.

The awardees include six boys and five girls, belonging to eleven states and union territories.

