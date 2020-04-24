Take the pledge to vote

LIVE: PM Modi Interacts with Village Sarpanchs via Video Link on National Panchayati Raj Day

PM Modi will also launch the Swamitva Scheme on the occasion, the statement said. The scheme provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2020, 11:39 AM IST
LIVE: PM Modi Interacts with Village Sarpanchs via Video Link on National Panchayati Raj Day
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB/PTI Photo)

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address village panchayats across the country on Friday via video conference at 11am.

In a tweet, the PMO said that all Sarpanchs will be able to join this interaction through Doordarshan, from their respective homes adhering to social distancing norms. It said, those Sarpanchs who will be sharing their views with PM Modi, will do so by joining the interaction at a Common Service Centre close to them.

To mark the occasion, the prime minister will launch a unified e-GramSwaraj portal and a mobile app.

The unified portal is a new initiative of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to provide the village panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their gram panchayat development plan (GPDP).

PM Modi will also launch the Swamitva Scheme on the occasion, the statement said. The scheme provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India.

The demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas would be done by the use of latest surveying methods -- drone technology with the collaborated efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Panchayati Raj Department, State Revenue Department and the Survey of India.

To mark the occasion, every year the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been awarding the best-performing panchayats, states and Union Territories under the Incentivisation of Panchayats in recognition of their good work for improving delivery of services and public goods.

This year, three such awards -- Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP), Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA) and Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) Award have been finalised, the statement said.

