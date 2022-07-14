PM Modi to Join Biden, Leaders of Israel & UAE for First 'I2U2' Meet Today | Here's What's on Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the leaders of the US, Israel and the United Arab Emirates at the first virtual summit of the new four-nation grouping ‘I2U2’ today to discuss joint economic projects to bolster cooperation in the area of trade and investment.

Apart from PM Modi, the being hosted by US President Joe Biden, who is currently on a visit to West Asia from till July 16, will be joined by Israeli PM Yair Lapid and President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In the grouping’s name, “I” stands for India and Israel and “U” for the US and UAE.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said on Tuesday that the leaders will discuss the possible joint projects within the framework of I2U2 as well as the other common areas of mutual interest to strengthen the economic partnership in trade and investment in our respective regions and beyond.

MEA said these projects can serve as a model for economic cooperation and offer opportunities for business persons and workers of the member nations.

I2U2’s Agenda

MEA said that the I2U2 is aimed to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security.

“It intends to mobilise private sector capital and expertise to help modernize the infrastructure, low carbon development pathways for our industries, improve public health, and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies,” it said.

The I2U2 grouping was conceptualised during the meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries held on October 18 last year. Each country also has Sherpa-level interactions regularly to discuss the possible areas of cooperation.

The leaders are also likely to discuss the global food and energy crisis arising out of the Ukraine conflict.

