PM Modi to Kick Off BJP’s Membership Drive in Varanasi on July 6

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Varanasi on Saturday to launch the BJP’s mega membership drive in the city. This will be his maiden visit to his constituency after taking oath of the Prime Minister for the second time after Lok Sabha elections.

Preparations for the membership drive are in full swing in Uttar Pradesh, with the party aiming to add 36 lakh new members in the state itself. Modi will be kickstarting the drive by welcoming 11 prominent people from various sections of the society to the BJP. “Four counters will be set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Trade facilitation centre to welcome new members to the party. Apart from this, a helpline will also be launched on which and people can get membership by calling on this number. The number will be launched post formal inauguration of the drive by PM Modi on 6th July.”

“Apart from launching the membership drive, PM Modi will also kick-off a plantation drive which aims at planting 27 lakh saplings. He may also felicitate BJP workers who had worked hard in the Lok Sabha polls. A public meeting at Rameshwaram, along with several foundation laying ceremonies, is also on the cards,” said Navratan Rathi, BJP spokesperson for the Kashi region.

BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “The BJP workers across the state are excited and happy about Modi’s visit to Kashi. He will be launching the nationwide membership drive on July 6 and it will last till August 11. Preparations are almost final for the visit.”