PM Modi to Launch Autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Today; Here’s Everything to Know About the Man

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to release the autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil today. The autobiography is titled Deh Vechwa Karani meaning dedicating one’s life for a noble cause. Besides this, the prime minister will be renaming Pravara Rural Education Society as Loknete Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society on Tuesday.

PM Modi made announcement regarding the launch of the autobiography on Monday through Twitter, saying, “His (Patil) efforts towards strengthening agriculture and cooperatives will always be remembered.”

At 11 AM tomorrow, will be releasing the autobiography of Shri Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Ji via video conferencing. His efforts towards strengthening agriculture and cooperatives will always be remembered. Do watch the programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2020

Referring to Patil’s autobiography, the website of PM India says the book has been aptly named for his contribution to the society through his path-breaking work in various fields, including agriculture and cooperatives.

Established in 1964, Pravara Rural Education Society aims to work for the educational, social, economic, cultural, physical and psychological development of students. It was formed with an aim to impart world class education to rural masses and empower girls.

Born on April 10, 1932, Patil served as Member of Lok Sabha for multiple terms. He was also a member of the 14th Lok Sabha. Patil passed away on December 30, 2016.

He was earlier a member of the Congress, but later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He represented the Kopargaon and Ahmednagar (South) constituency of Maharashtra as an MP.

Patil served as chairman of Committee on Petitions from 1987 to 1989, Committee on Agriculture from 1989 to 1990 and from 1991 to 1992 and Committee on Defence between 2003 and 2004.

Apart from this, he offered his services as Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from July 1, 2002 to May 24, 2003. Before this, he was Union Minister of State for Finance between 1999 and 2002.

He was the son of Vithalrao Vikhe Patil, who is credited with starting Asia's first Co-operative sugar factory at Loni in Maharashtra. For his work and contributed to the society, he was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2010.