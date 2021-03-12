PM Modi to Launch 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' Today; Flag Off 'Padyatra' from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Azadi Mahotsav’ commemorating 75 years of the country’s independence from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Friday. He has garlanded a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at Hriday Kunj, Sabarmati Ashram in the morning.

Along with the programme at Sabarmati Ashram, where PM Modi will be flagging off the 386-km long ‘Dandi March’, the state government has also scheduled similar programmes in other parts of the state, to commemorate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ festival.

On Thursday, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said, “The government has decided to organise a series of events to mark 75 years of India’s Independence as ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ from March 12, 2021 to August 15, 2022.”

“PM Modi will inaugurate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ and flag off the march from Sabarmati Ashram today. The 25-day march will cover 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari, and will end on April 5. Eighty-one people will participate in the padyatra and different groups of people will be joining it on the way to Dandi. I will lead the first lap of 75 kilometers till Nadiad,” Patel said.

Every week, an event will be held. To ensure involvement of all citizens in this mahotsav, various programmes will be organised with the culture ministry in supporting role, Patel said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi noted in a tweet that March 12 is a special day in India’s glorious history, as on that day in 1930 the iconic Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi began. “Tomorrow, from Sabarmati Ashram we will commence Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, to mark 75 years since Independence,” he said.

People from all sections of society will take part in the padyatra, he said. Patel said states and Union Territories will also organise programmes on Friday.

Programmes marking 75 years of the country’s independence will take place at 75 different locations in six districts on Friday.

These places are associated with India’s freedom movement like Rajkot, Mandvi (Kutch), Porbandar, Vadodara, Bardoli (Surat) and Dandi (Navsari).