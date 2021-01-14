PM Modi To Launch Covid-19 Vaccine Drive, 3 Lakh Health Workers To Get Shots On Day 1

Prime Minister Modi is set to launch the nationwide Covid vaccination drive on Saturday, a top official told CNBC sources on Thursday. In addition, a total of 3 lakh people will be receiving the vaccination shots on the first day.

The first to get the shots will be 30 million health workers and other frontline workers, followed by about 270 million people who are above 50 years of age. While the government aims to vaccinate 300 million high-risk people over the next few months.

"PM Modi will be beginning the vaccination program. The details are being worked out," VK Paul, a member NITI Aayog told NDTV about the launch of one of the world's largest vaccination programmes two days later.

The vaccination drive will begin with 3,000 sites on Saturday which will be ramped up to 5,000 sites in the near future.

Around 3 lakh healthcare workers will be inoculated at 2,934 sites across the country on the first day of the massive nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive which is set to begin from January 16, official sources told CNBC.

Each vaccination session will cater to a maximum of 100 beneficiaries and the Union Health Ministry has advised states not to organise "unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day".

PTI reported that according to the guidelines issued to the shortlisted vaccination centres, healthcare workers (those registered in Co-WIN to be vaccinated) on the launch shall include not only doctors, nurses but also nursing orderlies, safai karamcharis, ambulance drivers, and would be from a mixed age group, including above 50 years.

"States have been advised to organise vaccination sessions taking into account 10 percent reserve/wastage doses and an average of 100 vaccinations per session each day. "Therefore, any undue haste on the part of states to organise unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day is not advised," the ministry said on Wednesday.

As per reports, PM Modi is likely to virtually interact with health workers in some cities after launching the drive.

The news agency said that the prime minister is also likely to launch the Co-WIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) App, a digital platform created for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery and distribution, they said. The health ministry said, "The massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive will be rolled out by Prime Minister from January 16. This would be the world’s largest immunisation exercise. Therefore, it has been decided by the Ministry of Health in consultation with the office of the President of India to reschedule the Polio vaccination day, also known as the National Immunisation Day (NID) or 'Polio Ravivar’ to 31st January."

Batches of Covishield, the Oxford vaccine being manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's homegrown Covaxin, have been flown to 12 cities for the first phase of vaccination.