PM Modi to Launch Healthcare Projects in Guj, Inaugurate 1st Phase of Mahakal Corridor in Ujjain Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch various healthcare projects in Ahmedabad and address a rally in Rajkot on Tuesday, the third day of his visit to poll-bound Gujarat. The Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state are due this year-end.

PM Modi will inaugurate healthcare facilities worth Rs 1,275 crore at the Civil Hospital (Asarwa) in Ahmedabad. The projects include launch of new and improved facilities for cardiac care and a new hostel building in the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, new hospital building of the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre, and the new building of the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a shelter home to accommodate families of poor patients. He will also address a gathering at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district.

After these programmes, the PM will leave for Ujjain in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh where he will dedicate to the nation the first phase of the ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ corridor, aimed at providing an enriching experience to pilgrims visiting the famous Mahakeleshwar Temple with world class modern amenities.

The more than 900-metre-long ‘Mahakal Lok’ corridor, built as one of the largest such corridors in the country, spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 ‘jyotirlingas’ in the country which attracts a large number of devotees, an official said.

Two majestic gateways — Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar — separated by a short distance, have been erected near the starting point of the corridor, which winds its way to the temple’s entrance and offers an aesthetic view along the way, he said. A colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of more than 50 murals depicting stories from the ‘Shiv Puran’ are among the major highlights of the Mahakal Lok, the official said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here