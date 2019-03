: On his maiden visit to the Amethi as PM, which is also considered as Gandhi bastion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching projects worth more than 11 thousand crores today on Sunday.PM Modi is also scheduled to dedicate an Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited, a joint venture between India’s ordnance factory and a Russian firm which will be producing Kalashnikov rifles in the Korwa ordnance factory in Amethi.Union Minister Smriti Irani has already reached Amethi on Saturday to take stock of the preparations for PM Modi’s visit. PM Modi will be reaching Amethi at around 3:30pm and is also scheduled to address a gathering at Kauhar area in Gauriganj before flying back to Delhi at around 5:05pm.Last time when PM Modi visited Amethi was in 2014 to hold a rally in support of Smriti Irani who was contesting Lok Sabha Elections from Amethi. Smriti had lost to Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi in 2014. However, the winning margin went down after PM Modi's rally.Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik and UP BJP Chief Mahendra Nath Pandey along with many senior ministers and BJP leaders will also be present on the occasion. However, change in weather has caused worries for the district administration as Amethi witnesses light showers on Sunday morning.Earlier on Saturday, Congress workers in adjoining district Raebareli fumed over a controversial hoarding of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra put up by BJP supporters. Raebareli is the constituency of UPA chief Sonia Gandhi. The hoardings, which read as ‘Toot Jaega Danka, Fuss Ho Jaengi Priyanka’, showed up just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amethi, which is 60 kilometres away from Raebareli.The Congress had asked the district administration to immediately remove the banners and take appropriate action against the people responsible for putting those up. Piyush Mishra, the joint media coordinator of UPCC, flayed the BJP for feeding misogynist thoughts into the people and sought stringent action against those behind “anti-women mentality”.“Right from the top leadership to ground-level workers of the BJP, they all stand exposed by such disgusting acts. They are scared of Priyanka’s entry into politics which is why they have begun resorting to such cheap tactics,” Mishra said.