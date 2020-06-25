PM Modi to Launch Uttar Pradesh Employment Scheme via Video Link on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Atmanirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan' on Friday to provide employment to migrant workers and others who lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Modi will launch the scheme at 11 am through video link in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It will be the first time that Modi will be participating in a state-level event since the pandemic broke out.

The scheme will provide one crore employment opportunities to migrant workers as well as those who have returned home from other states due to the lockdown.

The scheme is focused on providing jobs, promoting local entrepreneurship and creating partnerships with industrial associations and other organisations to create employment opportunities. It is in addition to the Centre's schemes being run under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme to stimulate various sectors. To generate jobs with thrust on creating infrastructure in backward areas, the government had launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan on June 20.

The step was taken as a large number of migrant workers returned to several states, the PMO said in a statement. The challenge of containing Covid-19 was compounded by the need to provide basic amenities and means of livelihood to migrants and rural workers, it added.

In UP, nearly 30 lakh migrant workers returned and 31 districts have more than 25,000 returnee workers.

Three types of employment programmes have been included in this scheme -- the first includes the Aatmnirbhar Bharat Employment Programme and those who got jobs through this. The second will include those who got employment in the MSME sector and industrial organisations with whom the government has signed MoUs.

The third will be those who benefitted under the ‘self-employment’ category, including those who have taken loans for start-ups and have generated employment for themselves and others.