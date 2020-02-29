PM Modi to Lay Foundation for Bundelkhand Expressway, Distribute Mobility Aid to Over 26k People Today

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh today to lay foundation stone for the Bundelkhand Expressway and to launch 10,000 farmer producer organisations all over the country from the district. PM Modi will also distribute mobility aids to more than 26,000 people in Prayagraj.

The Bundelkhand Expressway will supplement nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor announced by the Government of India in February 2018. The 296 Km long Expressway is expected to benefit Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jaloun, Auraiyya and Etawah districts.

Yogi Adityanath-led state government is constructing the Bundelkhand Expressway which will pass through the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun. This expressway will link the Bundelkhand area to Delhi through Agra-Lucknow expressway and Yamuna expressway as well as play a vital role in the development of Bundelkhand region.

To fulfill the huge defence requirement from across the world, the government had announced setting up of Defence Industrial Corridor at Uttar Pradesh during the Investors Summit on February 21, 2018 in Lucknow. The Central government has set up the Defence Corridor with identification of six nodes initially. These are Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Aligarh, Kanpur, Agra out of which two nodes are being created in Bundelkhand region at- Jhansi and Chitrakoot. In fact, the biggest cluster would be created at Jhansi.

Apart from laying the foundation stone for the Bundelkhand Expressway, PM Modi will launch 10,000 Farmers Producer Organisations (FPO). FPOs will help in collectivization of small, marginal and landless farmers in order to give them the collective strength to deal with issues like technology, quality seed, fertilizers, pesticides, etc. Members of the FPO will manage their activities together in the organization to get better access to technology, input, finance and market for faster enhancement of their income.

PM Modi will also visit Prayagraj to distribute mobility aids to 26,127 specially-abled and elderly people. The function is organized at the Parade ground in Prayagraj, where the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is monitoring the preparations for the mega event. Here, a world record is also expected to be made for distributing aids to the specially-abled and elderly in such huge numbers.

The beneficiaries will also be ferried to and fro their home and the venue via special buses. Special arrangements have been made by the administration for this. A total of 1391 buses will be engaged in ferrying the beneficiaries. One in-charge and two assistants have also been appointed for each bus. Apart from this, 300 trucks will also be engaged.

