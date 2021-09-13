Seven years after the local BJP first demanded renaming the AMU after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who had “donated the land" for it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday lay the foundation stone of a new university nearby in the freedom fighter’s name. Modi is scheduled to arrived in the city to lay the foundation of the Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday visited the venue to oversee the preparations for the event at Lodha town, about 40 km from the district headquarter of Aligarh.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who has been camping here to monitor the preparations, said that by establishing a state university in the name of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the government is paying tribute to a man who devoted more than three decades of his life living in exile and fighting for India’s freedom.

Sharma said Mahendra Pratap was the president of India’s first provisional government in exile establishing in Kabul in 1915 with the help of different Afghan tribal chiefs and heads of some governments including Japan’s.

After his return to India, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh played a key role in establishing different educational institutions including a pioneering technical college at Mathura, Sharma said. The establishment of a state university in his name at Lodha has been “widely welcomed by the people of this region as it would give a major boost to eduction in Aligarh and surrounding districts".

Sharma and that during the past four years, the Yogi Adityanath government has established 11 new universities in the state. A controversy had erupted in the district in 2014 when local BJP leaders demanded the Aligarh Muslim University be renamed after him as the “AMU had been built on the land donated by the late Raja".

The issue first cropped up as the lease of the 1.2 hectares of land at the City School, under the AMU, was expiring then, and the legal heirs of the late Raja were reluctant to renew this lease.

Last year, however, the issue had largely been resolved when the AMU authorities offered a proposal for rechristening the school after the late Raja. However, an AMU official told .

