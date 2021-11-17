PM Modi to Lay Foundation of Ultra-mega Solar Park in Jhansi on Friday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing for a massive commemoration of the birth anniversary of the queen of Jhansi and 1857 warrior Laxmibai on November 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jhansi in Bundelkhand is expected to boost its campaign in this region.

The Prime Minister, in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to launch a series of projects, mainly centering on piped water supply and jobs via a propellent unit as part of an upcoming defence corridor. Lighting up the Jhansi fort and revamp of sainik schools in the area, and other infrastructure projects are also part of the plan.

Starting with projects under the upcoming defence corridor to four Jalshakti projects, apart from a tribute to the valour of Rani Laxmibai, the PM’s visit will be marked by a three-day extravaganza jointly organised by the Ministry of Defence, Indian army and the UP government. Centred on India’s 75 years of Independence, being commemorated as Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, the state government will also host events such as Rani Yatra, Run for Rani, kavi sammelan, tiranga yatra, Deepanjali and cultural programmes from November 17 to November 19.

The Rashtra Raksha Parv, being celebrated in Jhansi to mark the birth anniversary of Maharani Laxmibai, in coordination with the Ministry of Defence and the State Government, began on Wednesday. PM Modi will reach Jhansi in the closing ceremony of the event. In addition, PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the first project at the Jhansi node of the Defence Corridor. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation a new kiosk and a mobile app prepared at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of about a dozen of developmental projects. This includes, laying the foundation stone of an ultra-mega solar power plant of 600 MW capacity in Jhansi. The PM will also inaugurate the Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi.

Along with this, the foundation stone of Bharat Dynamics Limited’s Jhansi unit will also be laid by him. Not only this, the simulator training facility of NCC, Alumni Association NCC will be also launched and PM Modi will also inaugurate the Arjun Dam project in Mahoba. On November 19th itself, the Prime Minister will set the BJP’s election agenda in Bundelkhand through two public meetings in Mahoba and Jhansi.

The Jhansi fair held in Jhansi Jalsa festival remains the centre of attraction in which an exhibition based on Rani Laxmibai and a display of equipment of the armed forces is being done during the three-day event. Not only this, the Galaxy Sky Diving program by the Air Force at Hathi Mela Ground is also attracting the attention of the people.

The Prime Minister will be laying foundation stone for Bharat Dynamics Limited’s Jhansi node being built under the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. This unit will be built in 183 hectares at a cost of 400 crores. Anti-tank guided missiles, surface/air to air missiles, underwater weapons, counter measures systems will be manufactured here.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of the 600 MW capacity Ultra-Mega Solar Power Plant at Garautha. He will also inaugurate Atal Ekta Park built by Jhansi Development Authority at a cost of Rs 11.30 crore in an area of around 4 hectares. He will also inaugurate a library with a collection of 8000 books, an open gym and a theater with a capacity of 500 people.

