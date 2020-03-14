Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi to Lead India at Video Conference of SAARC Nations on Sunday: MEA

PM Modi's proposal for a joint strategy by the SAARC nations to fight coronavirus got a prompt response from Sri Lankan, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, with Pakistan responding late in the night.

PTI

Updated:March 14, 2020, 9:05 PM IST
The video conference will be held at 5 pm on Sunday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead India at a video conference of all South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations at 5 pm on Sunday to chalk out a joint strategy to fight coronavirus in the region, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Modi on Friday proposed formulation of a joint strategy by the SAARC nations to fight coronavirus, a suggestion that was backed by all the member states.

"Coming together for common good! 15 March, 1700 IST. PM Narendra Modi will lead India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries, to chalk out a strong common strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Calling on the SAARC nations to set an example for the world, Modi had reached out to the eight-member regional grouping and pitched for a video conference among its leaders to chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus, which has killed nearly 5,000 people globally.

His appeal got a prompt response from Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Afghan government, all of whom welcomed the proposal.

Pakistan's response to the proposal came late in the night with the country's Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui saying the threat of COVID-19 required coordinated efforts at global and regional levels.

"We have communicated that SAPM (Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister) on Health Zafar Mirza will be available to participate in the video conference of SAARC member countries on the issue," Farooqui said.

