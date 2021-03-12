PM Modi to Lead Yoga Day Celebrations from the Hills of Leh with Covid-19 Restrictions in Place

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation into the annual celebration of Yoga Divas on June 21 from the high-altitude location of Leh. Preparations are currently underway as India continuous to lead the world to mark the day that has made its place on the calendar of the United Nations.

With restrictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic still in place, the event it will see limited public participation. Last year, the PM had participated in a similar event but virtually amid the raging pandemic. In 2019, he was in Ranchi to mark the event.

The theme last year was ‘yoga at home and yoga with family’. This year too, the theme is expected to be on similar lines.

Common yoga protocol that helps in building a sense of unity and harmony in the drill has been developed is being widely advertised. The government, through the AYUSH Ministry, has launched a 100-day countdown to the ‘Yoga Divas’ — a special exercise to help people prepare for the day.

Various institutions have been involved to impart free yoga training virtually. The National Institute of Yoga in Delhi had started its programme in February this year. Others who have been involved in this programme are Patanjali Yoga Peeth, Shree Rama Chandra Mission institute in Telangana and S-YASA, India’s first Yoga University.

The message by the government this year is simple — yoga for unity and wellbeing. Throughout the lockdown period and in subsequent period amid India’s fight against coronavirus, a large number of people have taken to yoga as a way to build immunity.

A strong message will be sent by Modi when he goes to Leh for the event as it will enhance the legacy of the hill town as a destination for yoga tourism. The Union government intends to set up a high-altitude yoga research institute and centre in Leh soon.

In his 2014 address at the United Nations General Assembly, Modi proposed that a day be recognised to celebrate and practice yoga globally. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’.

The first international yoga day celebration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the Rajpath lawns in Delhi in 2015. In 2016, the event was held in Chandigarh and in 2017 in Lucknow, followed by Dehradun and Ranchi.

Meanwhile, a press conference on the 100 days’ countdown to the seventh Yoga Divas Day by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju scheduled to be held during the day was called off due to security reasons.

The secretary of AYUSH ministry said Rijiju will take part in countdown celebrations at MDNIY, Ashok Road, New Delhi at 7.30am on Saturday. The event will be live-streamed through various social media platforms of the ministry and sister organisations.

The ministry said it hopes to kindle a “mass movement for health and wellbeing” through yoga in the 100-day run-up to the event. At a time when the country and the world are focussed on recovery from the adverse effects of the pandemic, such a movement would be highly relevant and contribute significantly to the recovery from the virus.