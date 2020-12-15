PM Modi to Light 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' on 50th Anniversary of 1971 Indo-Pak War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday light up Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial here marking the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in 1971. Four victory mashaals (flaming torches) will be lit from the eternal flame and they will be carried to various parts of India, including to the villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of the 1971 war, the defence ministry said in a statement.

"Soil from the villages of these awardees and from areas where major battles were fought in 1971 are being brought to the National War Memorial (NWM)," it said. India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The prime minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at NWM on Wednesday, the statement said. The prime minister, chief of defence staff and tri-service chiefs will then lay wreaths and pay homage to the fallen soldiers, it said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will light up the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of NWM on the occasion," the ministry said. As December 16 will mark the 50th anniversary of the military victory, the nation will celebrate Swarnim Vijay Varsh' (golden victory year) through several events across the country, it said.

Various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war veterans will be felicitated, the statement said, adding that band displays, seminars, exhibitions, equipment displays, film festivals, conclaves and adventure activities will also be held on the day.