PM Modi to Mark Yoga Day at Mysore Palace as Ministers Head to Sites of Historical, Cultural Import on June 21

When the world joins India in celebrating International Yoga Day on June 21, several Union ministers will head to ancient temples, monuments of cultural significance and other sites significant to their respective ministries to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will practise yoga asanas at the Mysore Palace, which is being prepped for the day under the supervision of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. An elaborate list is being prepared, meanwhile, of locations where the top Union ministers will perform yoga to commemorate the day.

According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be at the Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nasik, while Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho.

Sources said Union Minister Giriraj Singh is expected to be in Haridwar at Har Ki Paudi, while Environment minister Bhupendra Yadav is likely to be in Ayodhya. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is scheduled to be in Fatehpur Sikri.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw may head to the Sun Temple in Konark and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to be in Coimbatore, while Nitin Gadkari may be seen performing yoga in Nagpur.

As per the tentative list, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be at the Lotus Temple in New Delhi, and Law minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to be at Pangong Lake in Ladakh, not far from the site of India’s border confrontation with China.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to mark International Yoga Day at Jantar Mantar, while Health minister Mansukh Mandavia will be at the Statue of Unity. RK Singh will be at Nalanda Mahavihara and Arjun Munda will be in Ranchi. Piyush Goyal will mark the day in Mumbai and Smriti Irani is expected to be in Lucknow.

Sources said many government departments, too, have chalked out plans to celebrate Yoga Day. For instance, the Namami Gange Mission will organise events along Ganga ghats.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.