PM Modi to Meet BP, Exxon Executives in US to Discuss Investment Opportunities

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet executives from energy majors BP PLC and Exxon Mobil Corp in the United States next week to discuss investment opportunities, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The energy hungry nation, which has been increasing imports of crude from the United States, is looking at raising oil imports from Russia, amid uncertainty over supplies after an attack on Saudi Arabian facilities last weekend.

Modi will also attend a separate investment event with executives from JP Morgan Chase & Co, Lockheed Martin, Mastercard Inc and Walmart Inc, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.