PM Modi to Meet BP, Exxon Executives in US to Discuss Investment Opportunities

PM Modi will also attend a separate investment event with executives from JP Morgan Chase & Co, Lockheed Martin, Mastercard Inc and Walmart Inc.

Reuters

Updated:September 19, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
PM Modi to Meet BP, Exxon Executives in US to Discuss Investment Opportunities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the climate meet on Monday.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet executives from energy majors BP PLC and Exxon Mobil Corp in the United States next week to discuss investment opportunities, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The energy hungry nation, which has been increasing imports of crude from the United States, is looking at raising oil imports from Russia, amid uncertainty over supplies after an attack on Saudi Arabian facilities last weekend.

Modi will also attend a separate investment event with executives from JP Morgan Chase & Co, Lockheed Martin, Mastercard Inc and Walmart Inc, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

