PM Modi To Meet Russian President Vladimir Putin For Informal Summit on May 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Russia on May 21 for an informal summit with President Vladimir Putin. The meeting comes just weeks after Modi made a similar informal summit visit to China to meet President Xi Jinping.“This will be an important occasion for the two leaders to exchange views on international matters in a broad and long-term perspective with the objective of further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Both leaders will also discuss their respective national developmental priorities and bilateral matters,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, adding that the informal Summit in Sochi is in keeping with the tradition of regular consultations between India and Russia at the highest levels.Earlier this month, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held talks with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow and discussed a host of issues such as combating terrorism, organised crime and drug trafficking.Doval, who was accompanied by foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale during his visit on May 10, also held talks with secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev besides calling on Lavrov, an Indian Embassy statement said.In his opening remarks during the meeting with Doval, Lavrov was quoted as saying by an official Russian statement, “We have a very full agenda in our bilateral relations. Economic ties are growing, and a mechanism is being developed to further liberalise trade both bilaterally and as part of India’s cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union.”Modi’s visit also comes just months after Putin won the elections after remaining in power for almost two decades. Modi had met Putin in Russia last year, where the two leaders struck a personal chord after Modi said that Putin was a “political leader whose family has made sacrifices' for the glory of Russia.”