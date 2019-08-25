PM Modi to Meet Trump Tomorrow on Sidelines of G7 Summit, Kashmir Issue May Crop up During Talks

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in France on Sunday to attend the G7 Summit, will meet US President Donald Trump on Monday. The meeting between the two leaders is likely to begin around 3.45pm and continue for about 45 minutes.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi and Trump are likely to discuss the situation in Kashmir, trade issues and other topics of mutual interest. Earlier this week in Washington, Trump said that he would discuss with Modi the situation in Kashmir and help ease tensions between India and Pakistan tensions when they meet at the summit in France this weekend.

Tensions between the neighbours increased after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan. India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Modi, who arrived here from Manama after concluding his three-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain where he offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple, will speak on burning global issues of environment, climate and digital transformation and also meet the world leaders.

“The Prime Minister reached Biarritz in France, where he will take part in G-7 Summit. In addition to the multilateral components of the Summit, he would also be meeting world leaders in separate bilateral interactions,” the Prime Minister’s Office wrote on Twitter.

Though India is not a member of the G-7 grouping, Modi has been personally invited by French President Emmanuel Macron. The countries which are part of the G7 include the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US.

