PM Modi To Meet With US Vice Prez Kamala Harris For the First Time On Sidelines of Bilateral Summit

In the bilateral engagement with the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting US Vice President Kamala Harris, said Foreign Secretary HV Shringla. This will Modi’s first formal interaction Harris, he said. The 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) that has kicked off its high-level week meetings today.

“The Vice President will meet with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India," a White House official told PTI. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders. Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis.

Harris is the first-ever person of Indian origin to be elected as the vice-president of the United States. During this week, when world leaders will gather in New York to attend the annual session of the UN General Assembly, Harris, according to the White House, is scheduled to hold meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday and President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday.

On Wednesday, she will also lead a session at the President’s virtual COVID Summit on building back better and preparing and preventing future pandemics, according to a senior White House official.

While Modi is expected to speak at the debate on September 25, he is scheduled to participate in a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden a day before.

Biden will host Modi at the White House for their first bilateral meeting on September 24. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit at the White House with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

PM Modi and Biden are expected to discuss how to bolster trade and investment ties, strengthen defence & security collaborations, boost clean energy partnership among others,” said Shringla.

The bilateral meeting will also feature current regional security situation following developments in Afghanistan, Shringl added.

More than 100 heads of state and government will be coming in person, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Biden is set to host a bilateral meeting with Johnson.

Modi will address the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25. The theme for this year’s General Debate is Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations, an MEA statement said.

