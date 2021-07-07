PM Modi to Oversee Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances; Dept of Atomic Energy

In the first mega cabinet reshuffle of its second term, the Narendra Modi government has sprung up a few surprises by inducting 36 new faces.

The new rejig will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi helming multiple ministries and departments. The PM will be in charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; and Department of Space, besides overseeing all important policy matters.

PM Modi will also monitor those ministries that have not been allocated to any minister.

Sources said the PM has accorded top priority to the Ministry of Science & Technology, which is why he will actively monitor the ministry.

“India is trying to ensure that we are among the topmost in the world when it comes to scientific innovation particularly in Covid times. MoS (PMO) to be minister-in-charge and PM to actively monitor the ministry,” a source said.

The strength of council of ministers now stands at 78, just shy of the maximum strength that the council can have, with the political realities of accommodating aspirations of party heavy-weights and strengthening the alliance in key states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh dawning on the government. As many as 36 new and 7 old ministers took oath while a dozen have resigned.

