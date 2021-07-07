PM Modi to Oversee Ministry of Science; Amit Shah Given Charge of New Cooperation Ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded the top priority to the Ministry of Science & Technology as India tries to ensure that we are among the topmost in the world when it comes to scientific innovation particularly as the country battles a devastating second wave of Covid-19.

Sources told News18 that the Minister of State (PMO) will be the minister in charge and PM Modi will himself actively monitor the ministry. Currently, MoS PMO is Dr Jitender Singh.

Huge importance has been given to the Ministry of Co-operation with Home Minister Amit Shah being made the minister.

The same minister will look after Ministries of Culture, Tourism and North East, ensuring that Culture and Tourism in North East gets a boost.

