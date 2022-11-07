CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk#AssemblyElections
Home » News » India » PM Modi to Participate in Ceremony to Commemorate Guru Nanak Dev's Birth Anniversary
1-MIN READ

PM Modi to Participate in Ceremony to Commemorate Guru Nanak Dev's Birth Anniversary

PTI

Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 19:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Modi will offer prayers and also address the gathering on the occasion (PTI Photo)

Modi will offer prayers and also address the gathering on the occasion (PTI Photo)

The celebration will held at National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura's residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday evening participate in a ceremony being held to commemorate the 553rd birth anniversary of first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev, officials said.

The celebration will held at National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura’s residence. Modi will offer prayers and also address the gathering on the occasion, they said.

The prime minister has often attended events related to Sikh gurus and also paid visits to gurudwaras.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 07, 2022, 19:33 IST
last updated:November 07, 2022, 19:33 IST