PM Modi to Plant Rudraksh Sapling at Inauguration of Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on July 15, will inaugurate the ‘Rudraksh’ International Cooperation Convention Centre.

During the inauguration, the Prime Minister will also plant Rudraksha saplings on the premises of the centre.

Modi will be accompanied by representatives of Japan during his visit. Rudraksha Centre is being decorated in Japanese style with Japanese flowers.

During the programme, a glimpse of Indo-Japan art and culture will also be seen at the centre. It is also possible that the PM along with the guests might see a 3-minute audio-visual at the convention centre. The Prime Minister is also proposed to interact with about 500 people there. It is also likely that Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga will give best wishes through a video message.

The foundation of the convention centre was laid in 2015 when then Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was invited by PM Modi to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. Built in the Sigra area of Varanasi over three acres (13,196 sq mt) at a cost of Rs 186 crore, the Rudraksha Centre can accommodate 120 vehicles in the basement. The hall on the ground floor and on the first floor can accommodate nearly 1,200 people together.

