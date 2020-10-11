PM Modi to Release Rs 100 Coin on Birth Centenary of 'Rajmata' Vijaye Raje Scindia Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honour of 'Rajmata' Vijaya Raje Scindia on Monday, in a virtual ceremony, ANI has reported.

The special coin has been minted by the Ministry of Finance. It is being released on the occasion of Vijaye's birth centenary. Family members along with leaders will also be a part of the ceremony.

Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare and Technical Education, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, who is the youngest daughter of Vijaye said in a tweet she was grateful to PM Modi for the honour.

"उदार है आपका हृदय, ऐतिहासिक परख से भरी है आपकी दृष्टि!"-मेरी मां श्रीमन्त #RajmataScindia की स्मृति में 100 रुपये के सिक्के का अनावरण 12 Oct को उनकी 100 वी जयंती पर करने जा रहे है,अभिभूत हूँ, PM श्री @narendramodi आपने जन और जनसंघ दोनों की भावनाओं का सम्मान किया। हार्दिक आभार! pic.twitter.com/mAkQpnXCJn — Yashodhara Raje Scindia (@yashodhararaje) October 9, 2020

Vijaya Raje Scindia, who died in 2001, was a prominent Indian political personality. Popularly known as the 'Rajmata of Gwalior' she was the consort the last ruling Maharaja of Gwalior Jivajirao Scindia. Later, she entered politics and was repeatedly elected to both houses of the Indian parliament. An active member of the Jana Sangh for many decades, Vijaye was also the co-founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

She is the mother of Madhavrao Scindia, another prominent politician who belonged to the Indian National Congress and was the former Union Minister of Railways, Aviation and Human Resources Development, and the titular Maharaja of Gwalior. He is the father of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia recently made limelight after he severed a long relationship with the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh and joined the BJP. He had helped wrestle power from the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

The leader is now busy touring the state ahead of the upcoming bypolls. He said he would be touring all the poll bound constituencies in the region and remained hopeful that with a single ideology, view and goal, "the BJP will emerge victorious in these bypolls".

Notably, 16 out of 28 seats that are going to polls, fall in the Gwalior-Chambal region, where Scindia's loyalists, who had left the Congress party in March this year and followed him into the BJP, are in the fray.