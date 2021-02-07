PM Modi to Reply on Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Parliament Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply on Monday on the motion of thanks on the President's address following the motion moved by BJP's Bhubaneswar Kalita on February 3.

Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will lay on the table, a statement explaining the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and will move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011.

Left MPs, including E Kareem, have given notice to move a resolution "that this House disapproves the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (No.1 of 2021) promulgated by the President of India on January 7, 2021."

But Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy will move the Bill for consideration and passing to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The reports of the Standing Committee on IT will also be tabled in the House.