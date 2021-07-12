CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

PM Modi to Review Covid-19 Situation With CMs of Northeastern States on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Official sources said Modi will interact with the chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of eight north-eastern states on Tuesday to discuss the Covid-19 situation amid concerns over the coronavirus numbers in the region. Official sources said Modi will interact with the chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram via video conferencing. While most parts of the country have seen a steady decline in the Covid numbers, the northeast region has been a cause of concern with the number of cases either rising or not falling in line with the nationwide trend, experts have noted.

first published:July 12, 2021, 17:02 IST