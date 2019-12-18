PM Modi to Review Progress by Various Ministries in Last 6 Months on Saturday
While brief presentations would be made by various ministries on various decisions taken by them, the focus would be on agriculture, rural development and the social sector.
File image of PM Modi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review on Saturday the progress made by various ministries in the last six months after the BJP returned to power for the second consecutive term, government sources have said.
Usually, the Council of Ministers meets after Cabinet meeting every month. But this time, the meeting is being held independently. The regular weekly Cabinet meeting will be held on December 24, the sources said.
In the past few weeks, the prime minister has reviewed progress made by various ministries in implementing the government's policies during cabinet meetings.
But Saturday's meeting assumes significance as it would be attended by ministers of state and ministers of state with independent charge. The BJP-led NDA returned to power with a greater mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It completed six months in power in November.
