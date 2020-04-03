PM Modi to Share Video Message With 'Fellow Indians' at 9am Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message with people on Friday amid a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

“At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians,” the prime minister tweeted, without divulging the subject of his message.

Modi held a meeting with chief ministers on the Covid-19 outbreak via video-conferencing on Thursday.

The number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,069 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 53, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice -- on March 19 and March 24.

On March 19, Modi had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a 'janta curfew' on March 22, a Sunday.

On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

The novel coronavirus has infected over a million people worldwide and led to more than 53,000 deaths.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube