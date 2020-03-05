Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Modi to Skip Brussels Trip after India-EU Summit Rescheduled over Coronavirus Fear

Indian embassies across the world are on the job to help Indians as several countries grapple with the outbreak of the deadly virus, said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2020, 6:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PM Modi to Skip Brussels Trip after India-EU Summit Rescheduled over Coronavirus Fear
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: The India-EU summit which was slated to be held later this month will now be rescheduled in view of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

India and EU decided to reschedule Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brussels in view of the advice by health authorities in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. He also said no case of any Indian being affected by Coronavirus in Iran has emerged.

Indian embassies across the world are on the job to help Indians, he said as several countries grapple with the outbreak of the deadly virus.

On criticism by global bodies over the violence in the national capital, Kumar said the situation in Delhi is fast returning to normal and law enforcement agencies are doing their best.

Asked about critical comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Delhi violence, he said these were driven by his political agenda.

To a separate question on the US-Afghan peace deal, he said India will continue to extend all support to Afghanistan for its overall development. He said that India has conveyed its concerns to China over the seizure of an autoclave from a Pakistan-bound Chinese ship by Indian authorities at Kandla port.

The concerns were conveyed as the autoclave recovered has military use, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram